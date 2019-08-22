Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered By $6.34 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake; The9 Limited – American Depository Shares Represen (NCTY) Shorts Raised By 77.25%

The9 Limited – American Depository Shares Represen (NASDAQ:NCTY) had an increase of 77.25% in short interest. NCTY’s SI was 204,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 77.25% from 115,600 shares previously. With 119,900 avg volume, 2 days are for The9 Limited – American Depository Shares Represen (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s short sellers to cover NCTY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1668. About 29,618 shares traded. The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has declined 9.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NCTY News: 27/04/2018 – The9 2H Rev CNY57.4M; 27/04/2018 – The9 2H Net CNY12.3M; 28/04/2018 – Correct: The9 2H Loss CNY25.8M; 10/05/2018 – The9 Agrees to Share Deal for Minority Stake in Plutux; 22/03/2018 – THE9 LTD- MANAGEMENT IS ALSO CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL TRANSFER OF ITS LISTING OF SECURITIES TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET; 27/04/2018 – The9 Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Information as of and for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – The9 Limited Announces ADS Ratio Change; 30/04/2018 – The9 Limited Established A Subsidiary to Strengthen Its Blockchain Consulting Service Business; 05/03/2018 – SPLENDID DAYS LIMITED REPORTS 14.1 PCT STAKE IN THE9 LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – THE9 LTD GETS NASDAQ NOTICE OF DEFICIENCY ON MIN. MKT VALUE

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 82,670 shares with $16.71M value, down from 114,040 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $264.63. About 73,477 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $38.89 million. The firm offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform.

More notable recent The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: STM,AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: NCTY, DSGX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The9 Limited Launches JV With Faraday&Future To Sell EVs In China – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The9 Limited to Hold 2019 Extraordinary General Meeting on May 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The9 Limited: Investors Should Not Be Able To Justify The Share Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 15,427 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 151,722 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 243 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 0.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). California-based Fairview Cap Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 0.31% stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc stated it has 45,760 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Argent Tru holds 0.03% or 1,430 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,803 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 106,281 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 606,276 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 7,208 are held by Profund Limited Liability Co. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 18,640 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -14.69% below currents $264.63 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Nomura maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.