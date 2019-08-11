Lionstone Capital Management Has Lifted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $2.33 Million; Share Price Declined; Teton Advisors Cut Its Entegris Com (ENTG) Position as Stock Price Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,653 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 730,469 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 80,366 shares. 51,728 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co accumulated 37,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 6,606 shares. Horizon Svcs Lc, a Indiana-based fund reported 54,237 shares. Cap Fund Management accumulated 61,490 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated owns 121,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scout Inc holds 0.08% or 113,406 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 108,454 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Stanley invested in 0.24% or 27,437 shares. Paloma Prtn Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Glenmede Com Na owns 0.17% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1.04M shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.02% or 86,841 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 30,214 shares to 144,788 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (NASDAQ:TWIN).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 23.07 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

