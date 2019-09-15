Lionstone Capital Management Has Increased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.30 Million; Valuation Declined; Eos Management LP Trimmed Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 281,202 shares traded or 89.37% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56M for 39.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 30,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested in 12,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 119,356 shares. Paradigm Cap Management holds 0.3% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 44,170 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl stated it has 23,911 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability accumulated 14,700 shares. Zacks stated it has 15,597 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 1,264 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Captrust Financial reported 232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 330,362 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1,210 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 33,645 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 864,298 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

