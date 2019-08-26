Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Sp Plus (SP) by $1.42 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Geller Family Office Services Has Boosted by $3.17 Million Its Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $127.15. About 3.83 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 42,344 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P, Dow rise as U.S. retail sales data counters recession fears – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The S&P 500 Finds a Little Support – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Reuters.com published: “US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Nasdaq set to snap six-day losing streak – Reuters” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SP Plus (SP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: PLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.