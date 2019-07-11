Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Sp Plus (SP) Position; PETROFAC LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (POFCF) Sellers Decreased By 9.61% Their Shorts

PETROFAC LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:POFCF) had a decrease of 9.61% in short interest. POFCF’s SI was 1.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.61% from 1.29 million shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 144 days are for PETROFAC LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:POFCF)’s short sellers to cover POFCF’s short positions. It closed at $5.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Sp Plus Corp (SP) stake by 11.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as Sp Plus Corp (SP)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 334,198 shares with $11.40M value, down from 375,897 last quarter. Sp Plus Corp now has $732.34M valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 41,445 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd holds 727,957 shares. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc has 1.01% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Intrepid Mgmt invested in 198,393 shares. 95,236 are held by Mondrian Investment Limited. Heritage Wealth holds 50 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited has 46,849 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests invested 0.02% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 752 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Pacific Ridge Capital Prns stated it has 37,350 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 199,363 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 175 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 262,928 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,351 shares.

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Late Surge Helps S&P Join NASDAQ in the Green – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2nd day of Testimony! FOMC VS S&P 500 and US Dollar – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 tops 3,000 less than five years after 2,000 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Global rates China domestic issuer in first by foreign agency – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More news for Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Petrofac Will Take Time To Readjust To New Energy Market Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Petrofac Ltd 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 29, 2018 is yet another important article.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 29.57 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.