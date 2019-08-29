Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cintas (CTAS) Position as Shares Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Decreased by $347,745 Its Stake

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.49 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc analyzed 31,370 shares as the company's stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $264. About 46,642 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 30.84 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1,948 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Carroll Assoc accumulated 559 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wendell David holds 1,000 shares. Charter Trust owns 2,345 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 606,276 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Artisan Prns Partnership has invested 0.28% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 1,692 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Com, California-based fund reported 203 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 28,971 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Serv Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 5,638 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated reported 7.12 million shares. Chemung Canal Com has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,819 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Colrain Capital Limited Company holds 0.57% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital Assoc New York, New York-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,346 shares. Cookson Peirce And stated it has 4,707 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 14,585 shares. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.6% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 151,688 shares. 240,563 were reported by Agf. Ims Capital Mgmt has invested 1.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).



Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,145 shares to 39,986 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.