Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $2.22 Million as Stock Declined; Country Club Trust Company Boosted Fedex (FDX) Stake by $670,760

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.22M shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX)

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,654 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 17,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,018 shares to 327,246 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,022 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.01 million for 5.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.