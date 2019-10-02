Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $6.90 Million; Stock Rose; Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Valuation Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 15,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 20,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 35,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $537.82. About 268,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 17,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 312,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.55M, down from 330,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 2.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,724 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $616.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: "NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network" on September 17, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: "Wall Street rises at open ahead of manufacturing report – Reuters" published on October 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: "4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes" on September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Services has 3.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 95,945 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 12,339 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Westchester holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 52 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 135,974 shares. British Columbia reported 243,706 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 1.66% or 124,299 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,545 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.23% stake. Qs Lc holds 36,657 shares. Rampart Invest Management Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 33,438 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 137,559 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank And Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fca Corp Tx reported 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 295,656 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 110 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 12,257 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 256,955 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advisor Partners Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,264 shares. Leavell reported 488 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oz Management Limited Partnership invested in 611,711 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 116,256 shares. 647 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Svcs. 1,357 were accumulated by Triangle Secs Wealth. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.49% or 183,301 shares. 3,475 are held by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.89 million for 20.78 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.