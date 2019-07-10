Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Cintas (CTAS) Position; Kerrisdale Advisers Has Raised Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding By $17.00 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 82,670 shares with $16.71M value, down from 114,040 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $25.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $239.27. About 85,143 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) stake by 739.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc acquired 1.70 million shares as Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 1.93 million shares with $19.38 million value, up from 230,000 last quarter. Vonage Hldgs Corp now has $3.11B valuation. It closed at $12.82 lastly. It is down 2.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,773 are held by First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru. Fosun Limited holds 6,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Northern invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 385,177 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware has 107,115 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 39,830 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Conning holds 1,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 329,113 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 18,594 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 189 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 39,200 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd reported 2,553 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 30.83 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Argent Management Ltd invested 0.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Hsbc Public Lc invested in 16,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 81,833 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 352,386 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 8.79 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Washington invested 2.71% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1.16 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 952,236 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.91 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 50,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22.