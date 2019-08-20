Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Stock Declined; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Price Declined While Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Holding by $56.23 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 407,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 44,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 451,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 600,578 shares traded or 61.72% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 957,550 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7,200 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 108,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Med Reit Inc.