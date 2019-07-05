Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $2.33 Million as Stock Price Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose While Grs Advisors Cut Its Stake

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 478,341 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 18,215 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 12.52 million shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 11,355 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 58,834 shares. 250,000 are owned by Kepos Lp. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,585 shares. The New York-based Miller Howard Investments Ny has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gideon Capital Advsr invested 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Millennium Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Levin Cap Strategies LP has invested 1.57% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 389,355 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi positive on Zayo Group amid bid turmoil – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. â€“ ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call May 9, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.20 million for 55.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.