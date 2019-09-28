Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $9.18 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Mathes Company Has Cut Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 38,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 43,920 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 82,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS)

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp Inc Inc invested in 2,298 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Raymond James Associate invested in 44,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 1,694 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 1,961 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% or 1,207 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 1,874 shares. First Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 884 shares. Bokf Na holds 26,311 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alpine Woods Capital Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,750 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd owns 11,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,791 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

