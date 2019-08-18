Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Sp Plus (SP) Stake by $1.42 Million; Share Value Rose; Quaker Capital Investments Has Upped Its Range Res (RRC) Holding by $3.02 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 10.92 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 55,413 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

