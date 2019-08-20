Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding By $2.45 Million; Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Spin Master (TSE:TOY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Spin Master has $62 highest and $40 lowest target. $50.60’s average target is 19.96% above currents $42.18 stock price. Spin Master had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 170,700 shares with $29.11 million value, down from 185,100 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $9.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 393,225 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Invest Gp Lc has 4.66% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 115,616 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 476 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,920 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 333,641 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 322 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 13,943 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 300,000 shares. Sei Invests Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Product Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Mercantile Tru invested in 1,019 shares. Aviance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.03% or 64,159 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 135,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 4,190 shares. Nomura invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18500 highest and $11500 lowest target. $157.60’s average target is 15.35% above currents $136.63 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 10,316 shares traded. Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

