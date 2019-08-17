Lionstone Capital Management Cut Its Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $2.45 Million as Stock Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Stake by $10.20 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.21M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 27,382 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company reported 1,222 shares. Srs Invest Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.09M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Kepos Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.05% or 270,742 shares. Korea Corp reported 199,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.04% or 5,143 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 35,672 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 33,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 300,809 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 172,648 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 1.40M shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,366 shares in its portfolio.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 500 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc invested in 0.25% or 7,200 shares. Geode Lc has 3.41 million shares. Concourse Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.15% or 20,276 shares. Bartlett Communications Lc reported 6 shares stake. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.45% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 187,776 shares. 26,451 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 178,544 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 13,912 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 10,256 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 317,557 shares. Brown Advisory holds 40,084 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Company owns 30 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 107 shares.

