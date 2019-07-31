Lionstone Capital Management Cut Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $2.45 Million as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson Common (JNJ) Valuation Rose While Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.47 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $150.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Common (JNJ) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 10,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 214,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48 million shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68 million for 16.81 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 104,321 shares to 173,595 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,843 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Common (NYSE:AXP).

