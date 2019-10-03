Lionstone Capital Management Cut By $9.18 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding; Theleme Partners Llp Has Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Theleme Partners Llp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Theleme Partners Llp holds 1.96 million shares with $75.70M value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 8.40M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 46.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 38,750 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 43,920 shares with $10.42M value, down from 82,670 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $256.58. About 90,925 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 23,513 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 19,146 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 137,551 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 114,591 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,363 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 1,874 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has 89,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,926 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 889,806 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability invested in 2,750 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aimz Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,187 shares. Fort LP accumulated 6,291 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 85,213 shares. Moreover, Reik And Company has 3.97% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Among 6 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cintas Corp has $30000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $253.50’s average target is -1.20% below currents $256.58 stock price. Cintas Corp had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cintas stock soars to near-record high after strong earnings – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cintas Ignites Fire Extinguisher Education in October – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas open to more acquisitions, executive says – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 21.67% above currents $42.41 stock price. Micron Technology had 29 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, June 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Wednesday, September 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, September 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, September 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Citigroup. Cascend maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 86,608 were reported by Boston Prtn. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 42,875 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 193,706 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 18,177 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 489,547 shares. Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 20,241 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited stated it has 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New York-based Jennison Associate has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Schroder Management Group Inc accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 2.13M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 1.16% or 311,538 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability owns 1,902 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 955 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Back To Reality – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Determining The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.