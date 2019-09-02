Lionstone Capital Management Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding By $2.33 Million; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Shorts Decreased By 18.69%

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc acquired 47,500 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 230,224 shares with $11.36 million value, up from 182,724 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.20M shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) had a decrease of 18.69% in short interest. TYPE’s SI was 426,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.69% from 524,800 shares previously. With 352,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s short sellers to cover TYPE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 616,437 shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $791.18 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 32.38 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

