Lionstone Capital Management Boosted Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $2.33 Million as Valuation Declined; Nordson (NDSN) Share Value Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Stake

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $142.52. About 88,675 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 818,461 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.71M for 19.36 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.