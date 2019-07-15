Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 14 0.73 N/A -0.18 0.00 Viacom Inc. 29 1.02 N/A 3.54 7.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Viacom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Viacom Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.4%

Analyst Ratings

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Viacom Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Viacom Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Viacom Inc. is $34.75, which is potential 9.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Viacom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Viacom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.24% -17.11% -15.56% -32.01% -42.1% -15.05% Viacom Inc. -0.46% -5.67% -0.91% -11.93% -1.64% 10%

For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. had bearish trend while Viacom Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Viacom Inc. beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.