Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Comparing side by side

Both Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 15 0.71 N/A -0.18 0.00 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 82 6.40 N/A 0.83 97.86

Demonstrates Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $113 consensus target price and a 51.39% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.24% -17.11% -15.56% -32.01% -42.1% -15.05% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. -3.63% -16.48% -7.93% 16.75% 86.41% 8.7%

For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. had bearish trend while World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.