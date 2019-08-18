Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Comparison side by side

As Entertainment – Diversified businesses, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|14
|0.64
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Discovery Inc.
|34
|1.26
|N/A
|1.18
|27.37
Table 1 highlights Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Discovery Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Discovery Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Discovery Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Discovery Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.52%. Comparatively, Discovery Inc. has 95.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.41%
|1.67%
|-6.95%
|-29.25%
|-45.41%
|-18.08%
|Discovery Inc.
|-4.06%
|-3.97%
|-8.11%
|1.29%
|16.02%
|-4%
For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Discovery Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Discovery Inc. beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
