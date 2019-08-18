Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Comparison side by side

As Entertainment – Diversified businesses, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 14 0.64 N/A -1.33 0.00 Discovery Inc. 34 1.26 N/A 1.18 27.37

Table 1 highlights Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Discovery Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Discovery Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Discovery Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.52%. Comparatively, Discovery Inc. has 95.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.41% 1.67% -6.95% -29.25% -45.41% -18.08% Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4%

For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Discovery Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Discovery Inc. beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.