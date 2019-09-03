Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 14 0.53 N/A -1.33 0.00 Cinedigm Corp. 2 0.78 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Cinedigm Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% -9.3% -3.2% Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 50.7% -16.1%

Volatility and Risk

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Cinedigm Corp.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Cinedigm Corp. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cinedigm Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Cinedigm Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cinedigm Corp. is $3, which is potential 185.71% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Cinedigm Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 60.47% are Cinedigm Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. -0.46% 2.46% -7.65% -28.4% -44.45% -19.81% Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95%

For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. had bearish trend while Cinedigm Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cinedigm Corp. beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.