Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-A) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% -9.30% -3.20% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 3.40 2.71

As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 11.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. -0.46% 2.46% -7.65% -28.4% -44.45% -19.81% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. had bearish trend while Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s peers are 7.87% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.