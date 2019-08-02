Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; Leuthold Group Raised Csx Corp. (CSX) Position

Leuthold Group Llc increased Csx Corp. (CSX) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 4,648 shares as Csx Corp. (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 85,066 shares with $6.37M value, up from 80,418 last quarter. Csx Corp. now has $54.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.85M shares traded or 60.90% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 246.15% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s analysts see -371.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 1.26M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has declined 44.45% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.45% the S&P500. Some Historical LGF.A News: 09/05/2018 – The General® Partners with Lionsgate to Promote the Highly Anticipated Comedy “Uncle Drew”; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Lionsgate Taps Nathan Kahane as Motion Picture Group President; 30/05/2018 – LIONSGATE BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT; 02/05/2018 – CITYNEON: LIONSGATE PACT PROVIDES OUTLET FOR REV STREAM, PROFIT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Lions Gate Credit Facilities Include $1.5B Revolving Credit, $500M Term Loan and $1.025B First Lien Term Loan B; 24/05/2018 – LIONS GATE 4Q ADJ OIBDA $136.0M; 12/04/2018 – LIONSGATE SIGNS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINATED ACTRESS AND PRODUCER SALMA HAYEK PINAULT; 17/04/2018 – Immortals Launches Landmark Partnership with Mountain Dew®; 24/05/2018 – LIONS GATE 4Q EPS 41C; 30/05/2018 – LIONSGATE ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $74 target. UBS downgraded the shares of CSX in report on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) stake by 36,473 shares to 203,839 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Currencyshares Japanes stake by 36,434 shares and now owns 302,084 shares. Ishares 7 (IEF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Corporation owns 833 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bankshares Of America De invested in 0.09% or 7.55M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.63% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP has 0.59% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 242,270 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 7,092 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 11,700 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Com Lc. Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.19% or 34,152 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 22,817 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 174,425 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc accumulated 7,783 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 150,636 are held by Markston Int Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does CSX Corporation Generate Its Revenues? – Forbes” on August 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Is CSX Corporation Likely To Have Fared In Q2? – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “CEO of railroad giant CSX says the economy is the ‘most puzzling’ he’s seen as stock plummets – CNBC” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Blackjewel Bankruptcy Could Set Off Ripple Effects For Freight Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lions Gate (LGF-A), Spyglass Media, Viacom (VIAB) Are Leading Contenders to Buy Stake in Miramax – DJ (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Lionsgate (LGF-A) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Lions Gate Entertainment’s (NYSE:LGF.A) 37% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.