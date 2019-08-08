Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Linx S.A.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RingCentral Inc.
|112
|15.21
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Linx S.A. and RingCentral Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Linx S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RingCentral Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.6%
|-3.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Linx S.A. and RingCentral Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Linx S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|RingCentral Inc.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc.’s consensus target price is $131, while its potential downside is -3.23%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Linx S.A.
|-6.67%
|-7.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.7%
|RingCentral Inc.
|13.64%
|22.57%
|23.6%
|58.97%
|92.38%
|72.22%
For the past year Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance while RingCentral Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance.
Summary
RingCentral Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Linx S.A.
RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.
