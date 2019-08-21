Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

As Application Software businesses, Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 53 13.44 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Linx S.A. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Linx S.A. shares and 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Linx S.A. had bearish trend while PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Linx S.A.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.