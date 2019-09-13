Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Linx S.A. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Linx S.A. has stronger performance than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Linx S.A. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.