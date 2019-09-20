Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

We are contrasting Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.25 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Linx S.A. and Forescout Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Linx S.A. shares and 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Forescout Technologies Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance while Forescout Technologies Inc. has 43.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Forescout Technologies Inc. beats Linx S.A. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.