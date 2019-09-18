Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

As Application Software companies, Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.66 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Linx S.A. and Finjan Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Linx S.A. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Linx S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Linx S.A. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.