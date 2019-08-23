Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

Both Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 2.04 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Linx S.A. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Linx S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Linx S.A. has stronger performance than ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Summary

Linx S.A. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.