Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Both Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.32 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Linx S.A. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Linx S.A. and Castlight Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Analyst Ratings

Linx S.A. and Castlight Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 221.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Linx S.A. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Linx S.A. was less bearish than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Linx S.A. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.