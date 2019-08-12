Linx S.A. (LINX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 21 4.41 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Linx S.A. and Agilysys Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Linx S.A. and Agilysys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Analyst Ratings

Linx S.A. and Agilysys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Agilysys Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, with potential downside of -5.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Linx S.A. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance while Agilysys Inc. has 71.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Linx S.A.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.