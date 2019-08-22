Linx S.A. (LINX) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 3.90 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Linx S.A. and Zix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Linx S.A. and Zix Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Linx S.A. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Zix Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 34.27% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Linx S.A. and Zix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.8%. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Linx S.A.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.