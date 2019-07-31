Linscomb & Williams Raised Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $361,508; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increased Its Position by $12.43 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 18.53M shares traded or 167.58% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 8.32M shares traded or 460.71% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf owns 3.50 million shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership has 1.38% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 772,576 shares. 229,841 are held by Norinchukin Bankshares The. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 200,139 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability reported 170,316 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co owns 192 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 9,336 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 741,800 shares. Dnb Asset As has 150,960 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Lp stated it has 5.75% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 49,200 are held by Rmb Cap Ltd Com. 7,576 are owned by Wellington Shields Comm Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset One Commerce Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares to 310,430 shares, valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 4.40M shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $47.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).