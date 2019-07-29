Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased By $375,000 Its Kirby (KEX) Position; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Sentiment Is 0.86

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 579 funds started new or increased positions, while 675 reduced and sold stock positions in Wells Fargo & Company. The funds in our database now hold: 3.29 billion shares, down from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wells Fargo & Company in top ten positions decreased from 91 to 77 for a decrease of 14. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 621 Increased: 455 New Position: 124.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Kirby Corp (KEX) stake by 22.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as Kirby Corp (KEX)’s stock rose 10.57%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 17,331 shares with $1.30M value, down from 22,331 last quarter. Kirby Corp now has $4.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 514,489 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.80 million activity. 4,731 shares were sold by Husted Amy D., worth $349,616 on Friday, February 1. Shares for $348,438 were sold by O’Neil Christian G. on Friday, February 1. DRAGG RONALD A had sold 630 shares worth $46,796 on Friday, February 1. Shares for $605,854 were sold by Grzebinski David W on Friday, February 1. Miller Monte J had sold 6,000 shares worth $446,100 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Captrust Advsrs holds 152 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 5,116 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). M&T Bankshares accumulated 8,142 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 14,400 shares. 3,450 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3,162 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 21,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 28,620 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 17,366 shares to 171,393 valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk F (VXUS) stake by 6,282 shares and now owns 29,838 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Daily Journal Corp holds 52.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company for 1.59 million shares. Theleme Partners Llp owns 10.33 million shares or 29.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Assets Inc has 23.22% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Trust Co has invested 12.67% in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 409.80 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 13.08 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $214.17 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

