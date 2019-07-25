Linscomb & Williams Has Cut Kirby (KEX) Holding By $375,000; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shorts Down By 14.43%

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) had a decrease of 14.43% in short interest. VRSK’s SI was 3.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.43% from 4.55M shares previously. With 667,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s short sellers to cover VRSK’s short positions. The SI to Verisk Analytics Inc’s float is 2.39%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $150.22. About 559,362 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Kirby Corp (KEX) stake by 22.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as Kirby Corp (KEX)’s stock rose 10.57%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 17,331 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 22,331 last quarter. Kirby Corp now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.79% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 2.42M shares traded or 382.81% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) stake by 11,510 shares to 413,681 valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) stake by 1,330 shares and now owns 317,319 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 488,459 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.06% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 15,889 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 135,946 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 38,694 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Proshare Limited Com has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Hightower Advisors Ltd Company invested in 18,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 13,969 shares. Sg Capital Llc has 1.48% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 108,263 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 17,331 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.80 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $446,100 was made by Miller Monte J on Friday, February 1. Husted Amy D. also sold $349,616 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares. Grzebinski David W had sold 8,052 shares worth $605,854 on Friday, February 1. DRAGG RONALD A sold $46,796 worth of stock or 630 shares. O’Neil Christian G. also sold $348,438 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) on Friday, February 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of VRSK in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.59 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 41.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Srb Corp holds 203,375 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. 4,444 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 3,723 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 823,011 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 207,227 shares. Bb&T holds 0.19% or 80,811 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 75,182 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 40,657 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 1,847 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 337,730 shares or 2% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 463 shares.