Linscomb & Williams Has Trimmed Kirby (KEX) Position by $375,000; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Position by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 287,958 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 44,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95 million, up from 38,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.66M shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,000 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 63,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,653 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.95% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverpark Management Limited Company reported 54,165 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 12.39M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Mad River Investors invested in 1,350 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.8% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 517,018 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.71% or 28,628 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fulton Financial Bank Na invested in 6,054 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 4.32 million shares. Davenport & Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 16,066 were reported by Eagle Management Limited Liability. 6,151 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Ok accumulated 0.65% or 24,547 shares. Moreover, Btc Capital Management Incorporated has 0.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk F (VXUS) by 6,282 shares to 29,838 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 5.13M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,450 shares. Baillie Gifford has 7.71M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 47,509 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 42,068 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5,991 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,400 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.07% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 251,671 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 19,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 38,311 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 488,459 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 13,969 shares.