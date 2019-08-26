Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $437,000; Timucuan Asset Management Raised Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding by $7.84 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,986 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 57,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 182,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.18M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 926,963 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Philadelphia Company has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 130,077 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Somerset Trust owns 284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com reported 541,959 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 52,739 are owned by Fulton Financial Bank Na. Main Street Lc invested in 10,874 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,687 shares. 423 were accumulated by Shelton. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.51% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 135,938 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 5,576 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 20,836 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 255,731 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 26,143 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares to 188,329 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,086 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

