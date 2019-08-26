Linscomb & Williams Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $741,200 as Stock Price Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $1.87 Million as Stock Price Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 158,859 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 7.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,622 shares to 101,784 shares, valued at $177.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,584 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Wellington Gru Llp owns 867,504 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Burney Co reported 0.02% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 47,923 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 5,183 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 12 shares. Pnc Ser Group has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.93% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 650,000 were accumulated by Capital World Investors. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,482 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 7,419 shares. 1,000 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. One Trading LP invested in 0% or 2,193 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.53% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Winnebago: Come Along For A Ride At 6.0x Forward P/E – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries Announces Several Key Leadership Updates and the Formation of New Advanced Technology Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Announces Record First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES) by 34,347 shares to 700,325 shares, valued at $25.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 29,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp holds 0.01% or 11,794 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advisors stated it has 6,940 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 136,073 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 61,199 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd, California-based fund reported 217,952 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 9,436 shares stake. Barnett And reported 200 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,720 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Horseman Capital Limited holds 26,800 shares. Duff & Phelps Management accumulated 0.1% or 100,539 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 431,109 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 705,545 shares. Scott & Selber holds 1.04% or 29,142 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).