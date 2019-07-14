Linscomb & Williams Boosted Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $437,080; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $4.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.97 million shares traded or 30.17% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.64M shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.16% or 32,919 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 3.39M shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 80,618 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 422,901 are owned by Blair William And Co Il. Bancorp Of America De reported 3.65M shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 325,133 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 145,801 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 24,037 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 108,330 were reported by American Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 18,500 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 13,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 41,100 shares. Paloma Management owns 7,320 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares to 851,729 shares, valued at $68.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,086 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gardner Denver: 1 + 1 Might Be 3 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.