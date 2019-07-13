Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Vitec Group The PLC (LON:VTC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vitec Group The PLC had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Peel Hunt. Berenberg downgraded The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) rating on Tuesday, January 29. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 1225 target. See The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1440.00 Initiates Starts

21/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1460.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

29/01/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1500.00 New Target: GBX 1225.00 Downgrade

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 3,739 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 40,586 shares with $5.20M value, up from 36,847 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $55.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 10,900 shares to 30,375 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 3,256 shares and now owns 6,838 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 43 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 26,338 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.55% or 640,169 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il has 2,448 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has 0.23% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,262 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Calamos Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 105,317 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 555 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 1.42 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 88,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 80,846 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 1,630 shares. 90,649 were accumulated by Aviance Mgmt Llc. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 1,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. 350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR. 18,350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $2.26M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $5.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.