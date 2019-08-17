Linscomb & Williams Increased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $474,853; Stock Rose; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position in 2U (TWOU) Trimmed by $2.29 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 46.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 32,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 38,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 70,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 4.63M shares traded or 95.49% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 482,410 shares to 723,535 shares, valued at $50.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Company by 136,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,362 shares to 20,634 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,430 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).