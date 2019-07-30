Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $520,720; Stock Price Rose; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $17.58 Million as Share Value Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 969,651 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 4.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $128.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 197,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,248 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Baldwin Invest Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,995 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 35,047 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 49,692 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 153,370 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 6,457 shares stake. Brinker owns 36,178 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 26,521 are owned by Synovus Financial. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com reported 0.28% stake. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.51% or 32,209 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 80,238 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vulcan Materials Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Increases Synthetic Base Stock Production Capacity, While Strengthening Supply Chain Network – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,378 shares to 23,428 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.82 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Allstate Corp has 206,750 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 767,379 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Northpointe Limited Liability Company holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 141,055 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Lc has 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manchester Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,671 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 32,572 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability accumulated 127,364 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Altfest L J And Incorporated owns 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,918 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Co reported 2,060 shares. 49,397 were reported by Dakota Wealth. Earnest Ptnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 14,323 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,431 shares.