Linscomb & Williams Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position by $367,536; Stock Price Rose; Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Declined While Ami Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 12.11 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 202,980 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,362 shares to 20,634 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,838 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Lc accumulated 71,750 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,782 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 7.89 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,178 shares. 173,128 were reported by Janney Capital Ltd Liability Co. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davis holds 1.39% or 38,085 shares in its portfolio. 435 were accumulated by Whitnell &. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 170,671 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 1,043 shares. Meyer Handelman, a New York-based fund reported 48,486 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 863 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.09% or 86,333 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Howard Hughes Earnings Jump in Q4 on Strong Hawaiian Condo Sales – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KÅÊ»ula Groundbreaking And Construction Financing For ‘A’ali’i Mark New Milestones At Ward Village® – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Allen officials approve Monarch City development – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes’ Earnings Skyrocketed in Q1 Due to Continued Strong Condo Sales in Hawaii – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.