Linscomb & Williams Raised Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $1.24 Million; Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 85.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 12,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $246.6. About 4.88 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES NEERAJ MANRAO DIRECTOR OF ENERGY MANUFACTURING; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR $3.35, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.41; 07/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Factory Safety: Fact-Finding Journalism Or Propaganda?; 27/03/2018 – NTSB opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 11/05/2018 – The NHTSA is the second federal agency to begin looking into the fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S in Fort Lauderdale; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Reports Progress in Model 3 Production; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S: LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR CLIMBS TO HIGHEST LEVEL IN SIX MONTHS IN MARCH; 30/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will enable orders for new Model 3 versions next week; 02/04/2018 – Just now, Munster: I’m still a believer in Tesla $TSLA

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 7.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite New Developments, Nio Stock Makes TSLA Look Stable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Where The Bulls And Bears Are Wrong On Tesla – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teslaâ€™s Results to Be Pivotal for TSLA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Tesla (TSLA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.