Linscomb & Williams Increases Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); South Dakota Investment Council Decreased Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 2.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 32,345 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 28,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.74. About 2.08M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.56 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 114,663 shares to 986,832 shares, valued at $30.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).