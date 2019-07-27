Linscomb & Williams Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $317,824; Shorts at AGRITECH WORLDWIDE (FBER) Lowered By 99.53%

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 2,483 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 39,550 shares with $5.10M value, up from 37,067 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES

AGRITECH WORLDWIDE INC (OTCMKTS:FBER) had a decrease of 99.53% in short interest. FBER’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.53% from 42,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.0019 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) stake by 8,639 shares to 30,086 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 18,362 shares and now owns 20,634 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim invested in 0.03% or 15,528 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department, California-based fund reported 42,998 shares. Private Ocean reported 459 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,303 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 11,735 shares. Eos Mngmt LP stated it has 8,158 shares. Connable Office Inc invested in 0.8% or 31,885 shares. Cibc owns 84,229 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 20,009 are owned by Rech & Mngmt Company. Frontier Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 52,133 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate Bankshares has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,577 shares. Cim Lc invested in 2,566 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan.

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. The company has market cap of $185,971. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016.