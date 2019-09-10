Linscomb & Williams Stake in Kirby (KEX) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; S Muoio & Company Has Upped Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 454,572 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.02M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 11,510 shares to 413,681 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk F (VXUS) by 6,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $41.27M for 27.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 30,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP owns 115,867 shares. Scout Investments Inc has 186,126 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Lc invested in 0% or 7,836 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 0.15% or 182,061 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 5.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested in 17,500 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 1,511 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 60,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Management Ltd Co reported 1.48% stake. Cwm Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). J Goldman And Lp has 95,060 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.