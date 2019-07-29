Linscomb & Williams Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Holding By $394,584; Pepsico (PEP)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Pepsico Inc (PEP) investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 671 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 716 sold and reduced stock positions in Pepsico Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 965.36 million shares, down from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pepsico Inc in top ten positions increased from 128 to 137 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 676 Increased: 544 New Position: 127.

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 3,208 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 59,593 shares with $7.34M value, up from 56,385 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $236.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 2.95M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $183.55 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.88 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 20.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. for 1.56 million shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 437,262 shares or 16.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yacktman Asset Management Lp has 11.34% invested in the company for 7.49 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 10.11% in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 121,434 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. Shares for $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) stake by 3,248 shares to 310,430 valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 18,362 shares and now owns 20,634 shares. Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.79% or 505,176 shares in its portfolio. Conning accumulated 0.19% or 48,961 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc owns 18,891 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3,145 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Suntrust Banks stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Oakworth holds 13,500 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 42,531 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Kistler stated it has 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The California-based Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roberts Glore Il owns 4,925 shares. Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Homrich & Berg accumulated 17,125 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mufg Americas has 520,176 shares.